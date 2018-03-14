News flash – March, 2018

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following federal, host nation and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services.

March 30 – German and training holiday*

April 1 – Easter Sunday (German and U.S. holiday)

April 2 – German and training holiday*

April 20 – Training holiday*

April 23 – Training holiday*

See the U.S. Army Europe training holiday calendar for more dates: www.eur.army.mil/training.

*Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off. They are not guaranteed.

Time to spring forward

Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. March 25 in Germany. Remember to set clocks ahead one hour. Daylight saving time in the U.S. began March 11.

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will take place at 9:30 a.m. March 27 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in the community. Slides from the last CIE, held in January, are available at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange and on the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil.

Housing survey sent to residents

Army Family Housing wants to hear from its residents. A survey was sent via email from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com requesting feedback regarding satisfaction with homes and services provided. Feedback is critical to shaping the future of Army housing. Surveys are confidential and anonymous.

Bulk waste pick-up approaching

The next quarterly pick up of bulk waste in housing is April 9. Bulk waste includes furniture and household items too big for normal waste bins. This does not include cardboard boxes or renovation waste. For more information, email usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.mbx.waste-hotline@mail.mil or call (0611) 143-548-4029.

Emergency numbers

For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112.

