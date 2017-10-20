News flash – October, 2017

The Post Office has moved

The Post Office is now located in Bldg. 1052. New operating hours are as follows:

– Community Mail Room: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday

– Finance (where you mail packages, buy stamps and money orders) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; closed German holidays

– Official mail: 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

– Parcel pick-up: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

– In/Out Processing: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday

All areas are closed federal holidays.

CIF closure

The Central Issue Facility will be closed for inventory from Oct. 23 to 27. For more information, call CIF at (0611) 143-546-6030.

Daylight savings

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour on Oct. 29 at 3 a.m. Most of the United States falls back on Nov. 5, so until then keep in mind the time difference will be an hour more than usual.

Don’t miss the Community Information Exchange

The next Community Information Exchange will take place at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in your community. The last CIE in 2017 will be Nov. 28. If you missed the last CIE, you can download the slide presentation at http://www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange/ or on the garrison website at wiesbaden.army.mil.

Winter tires required

German law requires vehicles have “adequate tires” for winter driving Oct. 1 to April 1. In areas not regarded as snow prone, like Wiesbaden, the use of all-season tires with an M/S label or a snowflake label is acceptable.

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

