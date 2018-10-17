News flash — October, 2018

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following U.S. federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services and host nation holidays, which will affect businesses and services off post, as well as some on post staffed by local nationals.

Nov. 1 – German holiday All Saints Day

Nov. 2 – Training holiday

Nov. 12 – Federal holiday, Veterans’ Day

Nov. 22 – Thanksgiving

Nov. 23 – Training holiday

Call before you go on U.S., training and German holidays. Check the phonebook at wiesbaden.army.mil.

Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off; they are not guaranteed.

Time to “fall back”

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour. Daylight saving time ends at 3 a.m. Oct. 28 in Germany. It ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 4 in the U.S.

COLA survey

Service members who don’t live in the barracks and have been permanently stationed in Wiesbaden for at least three months are being asked to take the Cost of Living Allowance, Living Pattern Survey, along with their Family members. The survey requests information on shopping habits on and off post and data will be used to help determine cost of living adjustments. Go to www.defensetravel.dod.mil/site/colaSurvey.cfm?ID=Germany.

CIF closure

The Wiesbaden Central Issue Facility will close from Oct. 22 to 26 to conduct its annual inventory. Soldiers should schedule appointments accordingly. Emergencies will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For more information call DSN 546-6030.

Next CIE

If you missed the Aug. 23 Community Information Exchange, view the slides at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange or go to www.wiesbaden.army.mil and click “News and Info.” The next CIE is Oct. 24 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center and the theme will be Halloween activities/fall clean-up.