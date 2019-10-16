October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Experiencing domestic abuse can be trying, life changing and scary.

Domestic abuse can involve physical violence, emotional abuse, financial abuse, or sexual abuse or violence of an intimate partner. You don’t have to deal with it alone. If you are a victim of domestic abuse, the victim advocates with the Family Advocacy Program at Army Community Service can help by providing supportive services and referrals.

A 24-hour/7-day-a-week domestic violence hotline is available to provide safety support at (0162) 297-5625.

ACS victim advocates are also available during duty hours for information and referral from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (0611) 143-548-9201/9202.