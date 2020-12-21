Official news sources keep Wiesbaden Community Informed

WIESBADEN, Germany — The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community has numerous official news sources to keep up-to-date with local information, whether that’s COVID-19 restrictions, weather delays or the latest garrison news.

Laurri Garcia, garrison public affairs officer, encourages everyone to seek information from authoritative sources. “I want to see our community refer back to garrison expertise whenever possible,” she said.

“We’ve assembled a wide variety of official channels, including social media,” Garcia said. “Our digital platforms, including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usagwiesbaden ), are leveraged to disseminate important information for the community.”

Regular releases include news stories, shared information from other official sources (including the Army, IMCOM, etc.) and garrison announcements (closures and delays).

“If you are partial to mobile devices, we have many choices for our community,” she added. The garrison website (home.army.mil/wiesbaden), Twitter (@usagwiesbadenpa) and the Herald Union newspaper email newsletter (sign up at https://www.herald-union.com/) are options.

“While we still have the traditional printed paper, we recognize that news happens 24/7 and we can’t wait for a printed publication to keep our audience informed,” Garcia said. “Even our paper is digitally available both on the web and as an emailed newsletter.” The once-a-month newspapers are still distributed around the garrison, including the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center, the Welcome Center and outside the Exchange.

In addition to news stories, Garcia conducts a once-a-week video interview called “Let’s Talk About it Wiesbaden” to highlight current events and concerns at the garrison. These interviews and other videos are posted on the garrison’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2B2z8ux2nvR9Qh96eVvJGA) and shared on social media.

The public affairs office also coordinates the release of news through the Wiesbaden AFN channel on 103.7. The locally aired morning and afternoon programs are Wiesbaden concentric, with mid-day, evenings and weekends covering the region. Listeners can even tune in on their computer or mobile devices by streaming from https://www.afneurope.net/stations/wiesbaden/.

Digital Garrison, an app in Google Play or the IOS App Store, provides garrison users up-to-date resources including a directory and gate information.