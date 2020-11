On Veterans Day, we honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.

Nov. 11 is commemorated as Veterans Day, in honor of all those who have served our nation. We must ensure that the service and sacrifice of our veterans is never overlooked or forgotten. The Army believes that every Soldier is a “Soldier for Life,” and the Army is committed to supporting our veterans with opportunities for employment and education.