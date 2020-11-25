Order of St. Maurice presented to USAG Wiesbaden Soldiers

Col. Howard Kirk, executive officer to the commanding general, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presented Lt. Col. Edwin Escobar, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden provost marshal and director of emergency services, and Master Sgt. Richard Brinkley, USAG Wiesbaden provost sergeant, with the Order of St. Maurice, Legionnaire, Nov. 24 in front of the Keyes Building on Clay Kaserne.

“I feel truly honored to be recognized by Infantrymen for this prestigious and most significant award and this type of recognition under chaotic times,” said Escobar.

The Order is awarded by the National Infantry Association and the Chief of Infantry to recognize significant contributions. Infantrymen and Soldiers are eligible for the Legionnaire level.

“It is our honor to wear this medallion and join that club,” Brinkley said.

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment supported USAG Wiesbaden’s COVID response, Escobar said. Infantrymen from Bavaria helped DES, which turned into Task Force Protect.

“We worked hand in hand,” said Escobar. “They were at the ACPs, they were around in key areas, doing screening, enforcing measures. We couldn’t do it without them.”

DES and the Infantrymen worked hand in hand as one team, Escobar said.

“We worked so well together so many months. The infantry first sergeant nominated us, me and (Master) Sgt. Brinkley. I am totally humbled and honored,” Escobar said.