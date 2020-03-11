Passover and Easter religious services

Passover seder

The Religious Support Office will host a Passover seder at 5:30 p.m. April 8 in the Hainerberg Chapel. The family-friendly dinner experience will include interactive games and readings and a traditional meal. RSVP by April 1 to ladyruthanna@yahoo.com.

Catholic Lenten Services

Stations of the Cross will be held Fridays during Lent at 6 p.m. at the Hainerberg Chapel. It will be held at the Marionthal Monastery April 3.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper

A Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be held at 6 p.m. April 9 at the Hainerberg Chapel.

Good Friday Catholic

A Good Friday Catholic service will be held at noon April 10 at the Clay Chapel.

Good Friday

A Good Friday Protestant service will be held at 7 p.m. April 10 in the Hainerberg Chapel. The somber Christian service of scripture reading, prayer and songs will be hosted by Chap. (Lt. Col.) Jeff Dillard.

Easter Vigil

An Easter Vigil will be held at 8 p.m. April 11 at the Hainerberg Chapel.

Easter Sunrise Service

An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 7 a.m. April 12 at aircraft hangar Bldg. 1668 on Clay Kaserne. The key speaker will be Chap. (Capt.) Neil Huenefeld, 24th Military Intelligence Battalion. A light continental breakfast will follow the service. For more information call (0611)143-548-5176.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday mass will be held at its normal time at 9 a.m. at the Hainerberg Chapel.