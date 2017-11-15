Postal Hours expand for holiday rush

The Postal Service Center on Clay Kaserne will be open for extended holiday hours beginning Nov. 13 and running through Jan. 6, 2018. The Finance area where customers can purchase stamps and mail packages will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to staffing this are is closed on U.S. and German federal holidays.

The package pickup area is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on U.S. federal holidays.

All other postal service areas will maintain their regular hours throughout the holiday season.

(Visited 2 times, 1 visits today)