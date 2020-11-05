Public flu shot clinics canceled

Flu shot clinics offered by the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic have been canceled until further notice.

“We were just notified that the remainder of our flu vaccine allotment has been delayed for several more weeks,” the clinic said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that means we have had to cancel several flu vaccination events scheduled during that timeframe. We apologize for the delay and we will start doing community vaccination events as soon as we receive the vaccine.

“While we don’t have an exact date for the arrival of our vaccine allotment, specific event dates, times and locations will be advertised on AFN, our web and social media sites and through local installation communication channels as soon as we receive the remainder of our vaccine allotment.