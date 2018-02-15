Redskins bring taste of home before Super Bowl

Wiesbaden military community members were treated to a special visit in anticipation of the Super Bowl. While the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots were busy preparing for the big show, members of a former Super Bowl-winning team shared their time with those stationed overseas.

Armed Forces Entertainment and Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation welcomed a group of Washington Redskins alumni and cheerleaders for a day of meet-and-greets, a youth clinic and a dynamic performance by the cheerleaders on Jan. 30.

Soldiers, civilians and Family members had a chance to interact with Redskins alumni including former wide receiver Ricky “Slick Rick” Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion; Reggie Branch, fellow Super Bowl winner and running back; and Chris Samuels, longtime Redskins offensive tackle and six-time Pro Bowl selectee.

All shared stories about their adventures with the Redskins and were extremely gracious in answering any and all questions during the various events at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center — and later at the Wiesbaden Main Exchange in Hainerberg Housing.

“It’s an honor to spend time with service members and their families overseas,” said Sanders, as he posed for photos with community members during an autograph-signing session.

During the Child and Youth Services Cheerleading Clinic, members of the Redskins cheerleaders demonstrated various moves and techniques — and led Wiesbaden youth through several routines.

The visit was part of the Washington Redskins 58th Military Appreciation Tour which has seen visits to Walter Reed Medical Center since the 1970s and to those stationed overseas since 1983.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)