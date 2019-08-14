Register students in school and child care

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

School starts for the 2019-2020 school year on Monday, Aug. 26.

Sure Start and Kindergarten

Sponsors for Sure Start and Kindergarten students should contact the school for registration and application packets. Sure Start is offered at Hainerberg Elementary School, for children who will be 4 years old before Sept. 1.

Priority Sure Start enrollment is for sponsors E-4 and below. Registration for Kindergarten is for children who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1.

School buses, drop off

Parents are highly encouraged to send kids to school on the bus, if possible. Parents who drop their children off at school are asked to use the designated drop off locations for the safety of all children. Marked bus parking stalls are reserved for bus use only during school days.

Child and Youth Services

CYS provides services for nearly 1,000 children and youth on a daily basis. For preschool child care needs, information on a full range of CYS programs and program registration email usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.list.mwr-central-registration@mail.mil. Waitlist child care can be found here: https://militarychildcare.com/.

Home school

For those interested in home school connections, several groups are active in Wiesbaden. They have chat groups on social media. No community or school registration is required for homeschool students. Contact the school liaison officer for more information.

Leadership

Aukamm Elementary School Principal: Angelia Hadley (0611)705-6260/ DSN 337-6260

Hainerberg Elementary School Principal: Dr. Tonya Laliberte, (0611)705-2220/DSN 337-2220

Wiesbaden Middle School Principal: Dr. Lee Hill, (0611)705-2240/DSN 337-2240

Wiesbaden High School Principal: Dr. Heather Ramaglia, (0611)705-2260/DSN 337-2260

Bus Office: Dan Samek, (0611)705-2251/DSN 337-2251

School Liaison Officer: Peter Witmer (0611)143-548-9305/DSN 548-9305

Registration checklist

What do you need to register your child for school?

Updated orders /extension orders

Updated shot records,

Updated contact information

Home, mobile and duty phone numbers

Email addresses and emergency contact information

Contact information

Answers to many school questions can be found on the school liaison officer page, https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo.

For school registration, the Department of Defense Education Activity has established an online registration process at https://dodea-registration.hosted.src-solutions.com/.

School registrars can assist with registration and provide specifics on curriculum options.

WiesbadenMS.Registrar@eu.dodea.edu

WiesbadenHS.Registrar@eu.dodea.edu

Hainerberg Elementary School: (0611)705-2220/ DSN 337-2220 HainerbergES.Registrar@eu.dodea.edu

Aukamm Elementary School: (0611)705-6260/ DSN: 337-6260 (Aukamm does not have a designated registrar email. Aukamm Elementary is only for those who live in Aukamm.)