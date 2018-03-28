Religious Support Office promotes unit, Family readiness

Many new arrivals to U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden stay in Army Lodging on Hainerberg. One of their best resources lies right across the street — Hainerberg Chapel.

USAG Wiesbaden’s Religious Support Office provides religious support for those who want to exercise their first amendment right to worship according to their conscience. They also are a conduit to connect community members to each other, as well as to garrison resources.

“We’re very much a part of building a ready and resilient community because our programs and our organizations allow for people to connect with other people,” said garrison chaplain, Lt. Col. Matthew Kreider.

While worship services are the mainstay of the RSO, strong child, youth and spouse programs keep community members connected. Services, bulletins and announcements are keys to staying informed in the chapel community. The chaplains also are available for pastoral counseling and have an on-call chaplain for emergencies.

Auxiliary ministries include Catholic and Protestant women of the chapel groups, homeschool and youth groups. The RSO’s youth programs provide an opportunity for the youth to connect with one another at a deeper relational level, Kreider said.

“Growing up in the military or being a part of a military environment comes with unique challenges for our youth,” Kreider said. “We provide them not just an atmosphere of fun and excitement, we also provide them opportunities to serve the community. We give them opportunities to express their faith and to grow in their faith.”

The youth programs include service days, international service and mission trips. Most recently the youth went on a mission trip to Hungary to deliver clothing and school supplies to an orphanage.

Another way to become involved is volunteering to support RSO programs including the mission trips, child and youth ministries, and weekly worship services. Paid positions also exist for providing child care during services and auxiliary group meeting times.

The RSO also makes sure Soldiers and Families are connected with their Unit Ministry Teams, which consist of a chaplain — or multiple chaplains for larger commands — and a religious affairs specialist. Outside of RSO activities, the UMTs promote various events within their own units such as worship groups and activities. They also support the RSO in providing weekly community services.

Weekly Protestant, Catholic and Jewish services are offered at Hainerberg Chapel and Clay Kaserne Chapel, which is also where the RSO is located. A Muslim prayer room is available during open hours at the Clay Chapel. For Families seeking other religious services or support, the RSO is available to connect them with community resources.

The chapel community offers an opportunity to build relationships. When you have good interpersonal relationships, Kreider said, you’re more resilient and better able to cope with the challenges and stressors of life.

“If Wiesbaden is our home in Germany, this can be your home chapel while Germany is your home,” Kreider said.

For more details about RSO services and auxiliary ministries, visit www.wiesbaden.army.mil/chaplain.

Clay Kaserne Chapel

Bldg. 1019

(0611) 143-548-5178

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturdays and U.S. federal holidays

Hainerberg Chapel

Bldg. 7779

(0611) 143-548-5174

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Saturdays and U.S. federal holidays

