Report suspicious activity

Anyone concerned they may be targeted by burglars should contact Polizei or MPs

After recent vehicle break-ins in the Crestview housing area, all residents living off post are reminded to stay vigilant, but not to approach suspects.

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services works in conjunction with the Polizei’s 4th Precinct to patrol the Crestview and Aukamm housing areas, however, the military police have limited authority in those areas. Patrols in the areas are being increased by both organizations, and other security measures are being put in place.

Community members should not confront suspicious individuals, but should get as many details as possible, to include clothing type and color, approximate height and weight, and skin color. These details should be reported to the Polizei at 110.

Symbols, many of which residents are posting examples of on local Facebook groups, are a real and systematic way for nomadic groups to target certain families and areas, said USAG Wiesbaden Chief of Police Jason Kesselring.

To help reduce being a potential victim, Kesselring said, ensure you lock and secure your vehicles and homes. Do not leave items of value out in the open. This will help lower the chances of criminals finding an easy target of opportunity. Look around door frames, garage doors, sidewalks or driveways for symbols. If you see any, please report it to the Polizei at 110 or MPs at (0611) 143-548-7778.

As nomadic groups feel their presence is being pressured by law enforcement, they tend to move on to other areas, Kesselring said. “It is our aim to reduce crime in the area, and we are diligently working towards that goal.”