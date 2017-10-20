Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 28

The U.S. Army in Europe Retiree Appreciation Day, hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, in the USAREUR Mission Command Center on Clay Kaserne. Free breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Doors open for registration at 8 a.m. and close at noon.

Representatives from various garrison agencies (including the ID-card office; Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System; Installation Access Control System; legal assistance; medical and dental services and DFAS) will be available to answer questions and provide services. Additionally, a representative from the FBU will assist with SSA and VA questions. The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will support the event by offering a healthcare roundtable, flu shots, and TRICARE information and updates at the MCC and the clinic.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering TRICARE, PAD, pharmacy and optometry services. Contact the Retiree Services Office at (0611)143-548-1614.

(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)