Retirees Appreciation Day draws more than 350

More than 14,000 retirees from all branches of the U.S. armed forces, along with an additional 2,000 widows and widowers, live in Europe. More than 350 of those retirees and their family members attended Retiree Appreciation Day Oct. 26 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden to learn more about the services available to them.

Panels of speakers talked about benefits available through the garrison and at the Army level. Installation Management Command Europe Director Tommy R. Mize encouraged retirees apresent to provide feedback on things that can be done better. He mentioned speaking to two retirees who worked to get a policy changed in Belgium.

“It took two years to modify that policy, but that was two years well worth the time and effort,” Mize said. “So, if there are issues out there, or things we need to do to better serve you, I need to make sure you understand that you have a voice.”

After the opening speakers, retirees got a chance to bring up questions and issues to the panel. Topics included tax preparation services, the use of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities and health care.

Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic providers were on hand to provide flu shots and other screenings, and other agencies, like the Defense Finance and Accounting Service and Veterans Affairs were also on hand to answer questions.

For more information about retiree services in Wiesbaden, call the Retiree Services Office at (0611) 143-548-1614.