Retirees invited to appreciation day in Wiesbaden

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Europe G1 will host an Army in

Europe Retiree Appreciation Day from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the

Mission Command Center, Bldg. 1000, on Clay Kaserne.

The Army conducts an annual Retiree Appreciation Day to demonstrate its continuing appreciation for retired soldiers’ past service to our nation.

Additionally, the event fosters support to its current soldiers as well as

their families and survivors, on changes in retirement benefits and

entitlements. The AE RAD is a way to maintain the Army’s promise under the

Army Family Covenant of taking care of soldiers and families.

This annual public event provides opportunities to renew acquaintances,

listen to guest speakers, renew ID cards and passports, receive medical and

dental checkups and access other resources.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs and Social Security

Administration will be present to provide services. The Wiesbaden Army

Health Clinic will provide medical services such as immunizations, blood

pressure checks, women’s health issues, eye examinations, Tricare

representative, hearing exams, cancer screenings, pharmacy, radiology and

laboratory services.

Please contact Lisa Hicks at (0611)143-548-1614, email:

lisa.m.hicks10.civ@mail.mil; or Michael Martin at (0611)143-548-1600, email:

michael.a.martin154.civ@mail.mil.

Schedule

7:30-9 a.m.: Registration and breakfast

9-9:30 a.m.: Opening ceremonies

9:30-11 a.m.: Commander’s round table

11-11:30 a.m.: Cake-cutting ceremony and raffle

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vendor information