Retirees invited to appreciation day in Wiesbaden

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Europe G1 will host an Army in
Europe Retiree Appreciation Day from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the
Mission Command Center, Bldg. 1000, on Clay Kaserne.
The Army conducts an annual Retiree Appreciation Day to demonstrate its continuing appreciation for retired soldiers’ past service to our nation.
Additionally, the event fosters support to its current soldiers as well as
their families and survivors, on changes in retirement benefits and
entitlements. The AE RAD is a way to maintain the Army’s promise under the
Army Family Covenant of taking care of soldiers and families.
This annual public event provides opportunities to renew acquaintances,
listen to guest speakers, renew ID cards and passports, receive medical and
dental checkups and access other resources.
Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs and Social Security
Administration will be present to provide services. The Wiesbaden Army
Health Clinic will provide medical services such as immunizations, blood
pressure checks, women’s health issues, eye examinations, Tricare
representative, hearing exams, cancer screenings, pharmacy, radiology and
laboratory services.
Please contact Lisa Hicks at (0611)143-548-1614, email:
lisa.m.hicks10.civ@mail.mil; or Michael Martin at (0611)143-548-1600, email:
michael.a.martin154.civ@mail.mil.
Schedule
7:30-9 a.m.: Registration and breakfast
9-9:30 a.m.: Opening ceremonies
9:30-11 a.m.: Commander’s round table
11-11:30 a.m.: Cake-cutting ceremony and raffle
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vendor information