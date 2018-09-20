Retirees invited to appreciation day in Wiesbaden

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Europe G1 will host an Army in Europe Retiree Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Mission Command Center on Clay Kaserne.

Retiree Appreciation Days are conducted to demonstrate the Army’s continuing appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service to the nation and to foster their support for the Army, its current Soldiers, and their Families.

This annual public event recognizes America’s armed forces retirees and provides a forum to update retiring and retired Soldiers and their Family members and survivors on changes in their retirement benefits and entitlements and seeks their involvement in installation and command programs.

The event provides opportunities to renew acquaintances, listen to guest speakers, renew ID cards and get medical checkups and other services.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration will be present to provide services. The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will provide medical services such as immunizations, blood pressure checks, women’s health issues, eye examinations, Tricare representative, hearing exams, cancer screenings, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory services, etc.

Please contact Kristin Banks at (0611)143-548-1614, email: kristin.d.banks.civ@mail.mil; or Andres Cortes at (0611)143-548-1600, email: andres.r.cortes.civ@mail.mil.