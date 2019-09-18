Retirees invited to appreciation day

Attendees can get information, health checks

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Europe G1 will host an Army in Europe Retiree Appreciation Day from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Mission Command Center, Bldg. 1000, on Clay Kaserne.

The Army conducts an annual Retiree Appreciation Day to demonstrate its continuing appreciation for retired Soldiers’ past service to our nation. Additionally, the event fosters support to its current Soldiers as well as their families and survivors, on changes in retirement benefits and entitlements.

This annual public event provides opportunities to renew acquaintances, listen to guest speakers, renew ID cards and passports, receive medical and dental checkups and access other resources.

Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration will be present to provide services. The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic will provide medical services such as immunizations, blood pressure checks, women’s health information, eye examinations, hearing exams, cancer screenings, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services. A Tricare representative will also be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

Please contact Lisa Hicks at (0611)143-548-1614 or lisa.m.hicks10.civ@mail.mil; or Michael Martin at (0611)143-548-1600 or michael.a.martin154.civ@mail.mil.

Schedule:

7:30-9 a.m.: Registration and breakfast

9-9:30 a.m.: Opening ceremonies

9:30-11 a.m.: Commander’s round table

11-11:30 a.m.: Cake-cutting ceremony and raffle

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Vendor information