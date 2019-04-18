Rodeo provides sponsor training info

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

All community members are invited to attend the Total Army Sponsorship Program Rodeo April 25 to learn more about programs at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Community Activity Center on Clay Kaserne, service providers from across post will be available to answer questions on topics ranging from housing to Family services and benefits.

The goal of the rodeo is to ensure sponsors have the information they need to assist incoming Soldiers and their Families as they transition to their new duty station.

“Successful integration into the community begins with a successful introduction to the community,” said Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “Revamping the onboarding process is part of our strategic plan, and sponsorship plays a large role in that process. If you have expertise to share I encourage you to sign up as a sponsor to help us reach out to those joining our community.”

Kristin Banks, the garrison sponsorship and benefits coordinator, will be collecting names of community members interested in sponsoring incoming Families. Those interested should sign up with Banks at the TASP Rodeo, or contact her at (0611) 143-548-1615 or kristin.d.banks.civ@mail.mil.

The rodeo also counts as credit those required to complete sponsorship training.