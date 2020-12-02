Saint Nicholas Day in Germany

Every year on the eve of Dec. 6, children in Germany put their boots in front of their doors to have them filled with gifts overnight. Dec. 6 is Saint Nicholas Day, which commemorates Saint Nicholas of Myra, who had a reputation as a bringer of gifts. If a child has been good the whole year, Saint Nicholas puts gifts into the boots, but if a child has been bad, he only leaves a piece of coal. Even though the day is not a holiday in Germany, it is celebrated as a well-liked tradition, which encourages children to be good and help others in need.