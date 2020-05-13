Sanitize devices to prevent spread of germs

Any device that has been touched should be sanitized before handling. This includes cell phones, smart devices, keyboards, laptops, mice and touch screens.

Materials

Disposable gloves (latex-free)

Disinfectant wipes or a disinfectant solution that is labeled as safe for electronics

Procedure

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer. Apply gloves. Shut off and unplug the device to be sanitized. Wipe down the device with a disinfectant wipe. Use lint-free cloths, such as microfiber cloth for cleaning glasses, camera lenses or computer monitors. Do not use paper towels to dry. Remove gloves and wash hands.

Procedure Notes

Read the directions on the disinfectant wipe. Note the time limits for providing sanitation and disinfectant properties.

Never spray a device or use a dripping wet wipe. If you are using a liquid to disinfect, then put it on a cloth or swab. You will have to have the device wet to get the desired effect, but you do not want to get electronic components wet or cause a short. Stay away from access areas to electronic components such as earphone jacks.

Gloves can be a great illusion in sanitation. If you touch a contaminated object, then the gloves can transmit that. Use gloves to protect your hands from the disinfectant wipes. Then wash your hands thoroughly after removing and disposing of gloves.

Some people are allergic to some disinfectants or perfumes in disinfectant wipes. Where possible use disinfectant wipes that are not perfumed.

CDC advisory

Use disinfecting wipes on electronic items that are touched often, such as phones and computers. Pay close attention to the directions for using disinfecting wipes. It may be necessary to use more than one wipe to keep the surface wet for the stated length of contact time. Make sure that the electronics can withstand the use of liquids for cleaning and disinfecting.