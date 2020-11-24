Operation Santa’s Flight Commences on Dec. 4

WIESBADEN, Germany — Santa will be visiting each of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community housing areas Dec. 4, marking the beginning of December’s holiday festivities.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., Santa’s “flight” will take him through Hainerberg, Aukamm, Crestview, Newman Village and Clay Kaserne housing. Children are encouraged to wave at Santa from their windows, as he will be unable to stop and say “Ho, Ho, Ho” this year. Tune into AFN radio to keep track of Santa’s flight status and when he’ll be arriving to each neighborhood.

Santa’s flight ends on Clay Kaserne, where he will join the garrison commander at Clay Chapel for the Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony. MWR will host the live stream tree lighting event beginning at 6 p.m. on their Facebook page. Garrison community members are encouraged to view the event from the comfort of their own homes. For more information on the live stream, visit: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/calendar/event/tree-lighting-ceremony/4818727/54367.