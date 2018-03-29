Save gas money with fuel card

USAG Wiesbaden service members and civilian employees must have a fuel ration card to purchase tax-free gas on post and off post at designated ESSO stations.

Eligible vehicles must be registered with U.S. Army Europe.

Fuel cards are opened under the sponsor’s information, and rations are designated to specific vehicles.

Only the card holder can purchase tax-free fuel under the fuel card program.

The ESSO Fuel Ration Card only works in Germany.

Short-term fuel cards are available for up to 30 days for rental cars and vehicles registered outside of Germany.

To obtain a short-term fuel card, eligible personnel will need AE Form 550-175L from the military Customs Office or Military Police desk. The Customs Office for Wiesbaden is located in Bldg. 1025 on Clay Kaserne. The MP desk is in Bldg. 1006 on Clay Kaserne.

ESSO cards for USAG Wiesbaden can be obtained at the Hainerberg Express.

Learn more about the Fuel Ration Program at www.aafes.com/exchange-stores/overseas/germany-fuel-ration/.

