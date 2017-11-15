School notes – November, 2017

No school:

Students at Wiesbaden-area DoDEA schools will not have class on the following days:

Nov. 17 (Teacher training)

Nov. 23 and 24 (Thanksgiving holiday)

Parking reminder:

Parents dropping children off for school at Hainerberg should not park within the green fence from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This area is reserved for buses during those timeframes. The parent drop-off site is on the intersection of Texasstrasse and Floridastrasse for all schools.

WCSC scholarships

Applications for this year’s Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club scholarships will be available beginning Nov. 22. Deadline for submission is Feb. 24, 2018. Last year, the WCSC awarded more than $78,000 in scholarships to 32 high school and continuing education students. To apply, go to www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com/scholarship.

School buses

In accordance with the Army in Europe Child and Youth Supervision Policy and Guidelines, DoDEA Kindergarten students must be walked to the bus stop, accompanied at the bus stop and picked up at the bus stop by a parent or designated caregiver.

Student art show

Community members are invited to an outdoor student arts show at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 to be displayed on the façade of the new Wiesbaden High School building. This collaborative project has been one year in the making as fine arts teachers have been collecting art, media, music, and theater projects from students in the Aukamm, Hainerberg and Wiesbaden Middle and High Schools.

