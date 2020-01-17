Sexual Health Services at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic

Your sexual health is an important part of your physical, mental and spiritual health. It is a little known fact that 75% of people, both men and women, with a Sexually Transmitted Infection do not show signs or symptoms. If you are sexually active, it is recommended to have STI screening yearly. You should also get tested before you engage in sexual activity with a new partner. It is fast, easy, convenient and only consists of a blood draw and urine test.

If you are NOT experiencing symptoms, STI screening can be completed on a walk-in basis Monday – Friday (excluding holidays) from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic lab. The labs include testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV. There are no substitutions or exclusions for walk-in labs.

If you are concerned about an STI not listed above or you are currently experiencing symptoms, you need a physical exam by a provider. Please make an appointment with your primary care manager to be seen and receive treatment.

If you have any questions about your sexual health you can call Army Public Nursing Wiesbaden at 590-1311 or commercially at (06371)9464-1311. Remember, sexual health is a vital part of your wellbeing. Come in and get screened today.