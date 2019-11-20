SHARP clothing exchange

Wiesbaden’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response Program held a clothing swap to raise awareness about reporting options and myths around sexual assault. The sign on the mannequin reads, “ These mannequins are dressed how actual victims of sexual assault were dressed when they were assaulted. Miniskirts, tight clothing, low-cut shirts, tank tops and other clothing are not the reason that people are assaulted. People are assaulted when other people choose to exert power and control by using violence.” About 250 military dependents attended the event. The focus of the event was to reach out to military dependents who don’t have mandatory SHARP training.