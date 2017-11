Soldiers of the 1-214th Aviation Regiment conduct a simulated crash exercise Nov. 6 in the Wackernheim training area. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from 1-214th GSAB was used as a prop to add realism to the environment. Around 70 personnel responded to the simulated incident, including elements of the Mainz civilian fire and rescue services, as well as Wiesbaden Army Airfield fire and rescue services.

(Visited 7 times, 2 visits today)