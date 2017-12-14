The recent winter weather has raised some questions about snow and ice removal.

The snow removal and ice control plan is prioritized to sustain the U.S. Army Europe commanding general’s mission; to ensure access control points and roads remain open and accessible; and to keep sidewalks, parking lots and steps to buildings clear and safe for walking.

The USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works has three dedicated teams to accomplish snow removal and ice control. One team will be tasked solely with airfield support and the other teams perform street and sidewalk clearance.

The airfield runway and tarmac are number one priority. Roads, streets and sidewalks are broken down into priority one, two and three, with one being the major traffic arteries and main sidewalks in Family housing and three the smaller roads, parking lots and internal walking areas. All effort will be made to have roads and streets cleared by DPW before the start of normal duty hours at 6 a.m.

Snow removal for Newman Village, Clay Kaserne and Mainz-Kastel housing roads is the responsibility of DPW. Roads within Aukamm and Crestview housing areas are the responsibility of the city of Wiesbaden. Requests from housing occupants for assistance should be relayed to the snow removal control center at (0611) 143-548-4050/4054, or the DPW Customer Service Center at (0611) 143-548-4357. During off-duty hours, requests can be submitted to the fire station at DSN 337-5883 or (0611) 705-5883.

Parking areas, prioritized by occupants they support, will require individual treatment, depending on size, layout and urgency of use.

Priorities for removal of snow or ice from sidewalks may differ, depending upon the time of day and day of the week. For example, on Sundays the chapels require early clearance, on Saturdays the shopping areas have higher density of customers, and for weekdays the school entrances and walkways need to be cleared.

Family housing occupants are responsible for the removal of snow from all sidewalks and walkways pertaining to their houses between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., per Hessen state law. Snow that has been removed from the sidewalks will not be deposited in the street.

DPW maintains grit boxes at 104 strategic locations throughout the community. In the event grit boxes require refilling or surfaces need snow and ice removal, contact the chief of the Roads and Grounds Branch at (0611)143- 548-4050/4054.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)