Military News

Soldiers do PT with students

May 17, 2018

Emily Jennings/USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs
Soldiers with the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade lead Hainerberg Elementary School students in physical training. Students got a taste of what some of their parents do every day as they did pushups, lunges, windmills and other exercises and then jogged around the playground.

