U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs Brig. Gen. Ellen S. Clark and USAREUR Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy lay a wreath during a Memorial Day observance and retreat ceremony May 23 on Clay Kaserne. The ceremony was held to honor those who gave their lives while wearing the uniform.

U.S. Army Europe Soldiers render salutes during the bugle playing of taps at a Memorial Day observance and retreat ceremony May 23 on Clay Kaserne.