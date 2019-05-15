Soldiers SHARPen skills during Amazing Race

Emily Jennings

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

Soldiers and civilians put their Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention knowledge to the test while running and completing physical fitness challenges during the SHARP Amazing Race April 19 on Clay Kaserne.

About 180 participants completed challenges in teams at five stations, plus a final physical challenge at the ending point.

“The Amazing Race is a way for units to come together to learn about SHARP in a fun and different way,” said Deborah Wagner, SHARP victim advocate. “There is some evidence that learning can be improved if it’s done while exercising, and this gives our community a way to complete PT and their annual SHARP training while working together.”

Garrison SHARP Program Manager Bill Mottley sent the Soldiers off with a motivational message on being team players in the fight against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

“It takes us all identifying behaviors that are sexual in nature,” he told them at the start of the run. “It takes us all identifying behaviors that make others uncomfortable in our workplace. It takes us all to have a culture change and say something. So today it’s going to take every member of your team to win this race, just like our race against sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

Army Substance Abuse Prevention hosted a station where participants had to weave a pedal-powered go-cart in and out of orange cones while wearing “drunk goggles.”

Army Community Service’s station tested racers on their Family Advocacy Program knowledge.

The 2nd Theater Signal Brigade set up a trust activity where one teammate had to lead a blindfolded teammate through an obstacle course.

The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade tested teams’ SHARP knowledge before challenging them to a bean bag toss.

And the newest station was hosted by U.S. Army Europe on the eighth level of the parking garage, where teams had to identify myths and facts about consent.

“Each year, we change the Amazing Race stations to keep it fun and interesting and so participants can learn new information,” Wagner said. “We want everyone to know how to report sexual assault and harassment, some statistics to stay informed, and steps they can take to intervene and prevent harassment and assault from occurring.”

For more information on SHARP and resources available at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, call (0611) 143-548-9222 or visit home.army.mil/wiesbaden and click the SHARP button at the bottom of the page.