Sounds of the season

The U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus presented their annual holiday concert Dec. 6 at the Wiesbaden Kurhaus as a gesture of appreciation to the city of Wiesbaden and the state of Hessen.

This year’s theme was “Noël” and featured classic songs such as “Joy to the World” and “Little Drummer Boy,” as well as modern pop and jazz arrangements.

U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Noah C. Cloud thanked community leaders for their support and partnership.

“This concert is a testament to our friendship and unity within Wiesbaden and Hessen. Our continued success, to include this great event, simply would not happen without your support,” he said.

Cloud, whose 11-year-old daughter Sophia translated for him during the event, said he is thankful for the opportunity to integrate his children into German culture.

“This concert not only brings us beautiful music, but it also brings us together and unites us as a community,” he said.

U.S. Army Europe Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling told audience members that if the Glühwein and St. Nicholas Day hadn’t put them in the holiday mood, then he hoped the amazing talents of the USAREUR Band and Chorus would.

“These ‘cultural ambassadors’ carry with them the thanks and appreciation of all of us; military, civilian, Family members, who make up the American community in Wiesbaden. Tonight’s performance is but a small gift from us to you on this day of gift-giving.”

The band and chorus wrapped up the evening with a Silent Night sing along.

Wiesbaden city counselor Hans-Martin Kessler said he hoped Americans feel at home in Wiesbaden, especially those who are away from friends and Family, and he wished all those in attendance a Merry Christmas on behalf of the City of Wiesbaden.