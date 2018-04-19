Sports shorts – April, 2018

Archery, ropes course, BBQ

Spend the day on a ropes course, get in some archery and wrap up with a German-style barbecue complete with meats, fish, grilled cheese, salads and dessert. This Outdoor Recreation trip will be May 5 to the Binger Wald, about 40 kilometers from Wiesbaden in an area along the Rhein River. Cost is $89 for adults and $69 for children. Trip-goers can also skip the ropes and archery for a discounted rate. Sign up at the Fitness Center or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

AER fun run

Support this year’s Army Emergency Relief fundraising campaign during the AER Fun Run at 6 a.m. May 4 at the Fitness Center. Unit formation time is 5:45 a.m. Following the run, Soldiers and Families can donate. To register for the run, to be considered best in the male, female and team categories, contact 1st Lt. Vanessa Ducaine at DSN 537-0768.

Chapman tournament

A two-person, Chapman-format team event will be May 12 at the Rheinblick Golf Course. The event is open to eligible players with a verifiable golf handicap. Cost is $25 for Rheinblick and Rhein-Main members; $35 for others, plus applicable green fee. Register at the Rheinblick Golf Course or call (0611) 143-548-5485.

Memorial Day Murph

This annual Functional Fitness competition, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 26, will pay tribute to Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy Seal, who was killed while on a mission in Afghanistan. The event includes a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another one-mile run — all while wearing a 20-lb. vest or body armor. The workout can be modified for various fitness levels, and athletes can participate as partners or on teams. The cost is $20. Register by May 18 at the Fitness Center.

CYS Summer Sports

Starting May 7, parents can enroll their children in Child and Youth Services’ summer sports. Register at Parent Central Services or call (0611) 143-548-9356 for details.

