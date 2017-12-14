Sports shorts – December, 2017

Fitness resolution day

Here’s your opportunity to try out the many fitness classes available at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center – for free. Fitness Resolution Day will be held Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Classes including Zumba, Mobility, Functional Fitness Training, Yoga, Line Dancing, Power Pump, Total Body Express, Tang Soo Do, Spin, Salsa, Piloxing and more will be featured in 20 to 30-minute increments.

Fishing course

Learn what you need to know to purchase your German Fishing License and successfully fish while in Germany during Outdoor Recreation’s four-day class — Jan. 18 to 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Jan. 20 to 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $75 for adults ages 16 and up, $25 for ages 10 to 18. Call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Sports shooting course

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation hosts a U.S. Forces Sports Shooting Knowledge Course Jan. 25 to 27. Cost is $90 per person including the registration fee and a year’s membership in Wies-baden’s Hunting, Fishing and Sports Shooting Program. Call (0611) 143-548-9801 to sign up.

Penny-a-pin moves to Wednesdays

Enjoy Wiesbaden Entertainment Center’s Penny-A-Pin Bowling every Wednesday from 3-11 p.m. Pay only for the pins you knock down (for example: knock down 123 pins and only pay $1.23.). Pay in cash and they’ll round down for you.

Take off with outdoor rec

Outdoor Recreation offers Black Forest Ski and Snowboard Express trips throughout the winter season. Upcoming day trips are Jan. 20, Feb. 3, 10, and March 3 and 10. Outdoor Recreation also hosts a Spain Spring Break trip to Calella, Spain, from March 30 to April 5. This all-inclusive trip includes five overnights in a four-star hotel will all meals and drinks, various tours and a medieval dinner and show. Stop by the Wiesbaden, Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center for more information.

Martial arts classes

Learn self-defense techniques and more during ongoing Golden Sage Martial Arts Classes at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Classes are Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. and cost $8 per class. For more information visit www.bob-karnes-golden-sage.com or call the fitness center at (0611) 143-548-9830.

Adult ballet

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center is now offering adult ballet classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon and 7 to 8 p.m. The classes are taught by a 14-year veteran of the dance arts who has worked with companies around Europe. Register at the Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838 for details.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)