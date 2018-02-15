Sports shorts – Feb, 2018

Free golf in March

The Rheinblick Golf Course offers free golf for U.S. ID cardholders during their March Membership Drive. Throughout the month, new memberships purchased include a driving range key valued at $30. All memberships include unlimited golf, USGA handicap service, tournament entry free discount, coupon book and reciprocal agreements with other military golf courses. Call (0611) 143-548-5485 or stop by the Pro Shop for more information.

Shake Your Shamrocks

The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center hosts a Spinning and Green Beer: Shake Your Shamrocks cycling challenge at 6 p.m. March 9. Enjoy a 90-minute, music packed, spin session followed a couple of bottles of green beer. Cost is $8 per person or $12 per couple. Call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Take off with Outdoor Rec

Outdoor Recreation offers Black Forest Ski and Snowboard Express trips throughout the winter season. Upcoming day trips are March 3 and 10. Outdoor Recreation also hosts a Spain Spring Break trip to Calella from March 30 to April 5. This all-inclusive trip includes five overnights in a four-star hotel will all meals and drinks, various tours and a medieval dinner and show. Stop by the Fitness Center for more information.

Register for spring sports

Enrollment is now open and continues through March 9 for Child and Youth Services spring season sports. The season runs from March to June. CYS spring season sports include T-ball (ages 3 to 6), baseball (ages 7 to 15), softball (ages 9 to 15), soccer (ages 5 to 15), track and field (ages 8 to 15), tennis (ages 8 to 15), golf (ages 8 to 18) and archery (ages 8 to 15). Register at Parent Central Services or call (0611) 143-548-9356.

Recreational shooting

Outdoor Recreation hosts recreational shooting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24. Firearms are available for rent with ranges including handgun plus 100-, 200- and 300-meter rifle. Call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Adult ballet

The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center is now offering adult ballet classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon and 7 to 8 p.m. The classes are taught by a 14-year veteran of the dance arts who has worked with companies around Europe. Register at the Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

