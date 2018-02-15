News Briefs

Sports shorts – Feb, 2018

February 15, 2018

Free golf in March
The Rheinblick Golf Course offers free golf for U.S. ID cardholders during their March Membership Drive. Throughout the month, new memberships purchased include a driving range key valued at $30. All memberships include unlimited golf, USGA handicap service, tournament entry free discount, coupon book and reciprocal agreements with other military golf courses. Call (0611) 143-548-5485 or stop by the Pro Shop for more information.

Shake Your Shamrocks
The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center hosts a Spinning and Green Beer: Shake Your Shamrocks cycling challenge at 6 p.m. March 9. Enjoy a 90-minute, music packed, spin session followed a couple of bottles of green beer. Cost is $8 per person or $12 per couple. Call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Take off with Outdoor Rec
Outdoor Recreation offers Black Forest Ski and Snowboard Express trips throughout the winter season. Upcoming day trips are March 3 and 10. Outdoor Recreation also hosts a Spain Spring Break trip to Calella from March 30 to April 5. This all-inclusive trip includes five overnights in a four-star hotel will all meals and drinks, various tours and a medieval dinner and show. Stop by the Fitness Center for more information.

Register for spring sports
Enrollment is now open and continues through March 9 for Child and Youth Services spring season sports. The season runs from March to June. CYS spring season sports include T-ball (ages 3 to 6), baseball (ages 7 to 15), softball (ages 9 to 15), soccer (ages 5 to 15), track and field (ages 8 to 15), tennis (ages 8 to 15), golf (ages 8 to 18) and archery (ages 8 to 15). Register at Parent Central Services or call (0611) 143-548-9356.

Recreational shooting
Outdoor Recreation hosts recreational shooting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24. Firearms are available for rent with ranges including handgun plus 100-, 200- and 300-meter rifle. Call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Adult ballet
The Wiesbaden Arts and Crafts Center is now offering adult ballet classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon and 7 to 8 p.m. The classes are taught by a 14-year veteran of the dance arts who has worked with companies around Europe. Register at the Arts and Crafts Center or call (0611) 143-548-9838.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)