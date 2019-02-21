Sports shorts – February, 2019

CANCELED

It’s flower time

Head to the Netherlands March 30-31 to experience an explosion of color and sweet scents during Outdoor Recreation’s spring trip to Holland’s tulip kingdom — Keukenhof. Cost is $279 per adult, $259 for youths ages 11 and below. Call (0611) 143-548-9830 or 9801.

Membership Drive

The Rheinblick Golf Course offers free golf for U.S. ID cardholders during their March Membership Drive. Throughout the month of March, new memberships purchased include a driving range key valued at $40. Memberships include unlimited golf, USGA handicap service, tournament entry fee discount, coupon book and reciprocal agreements with other military golf courses. Call (0611) 143-548-5485.

Martial arts classes

Learn self-defense techniques and more during Golden Sage Martial Arts Classes at the fitness center. Classes are Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. and cost $8 per class. For more information visit www.bob-karnes-golden-sage.com or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Hit the slopes

Carve your tightest turns on the slopes of the Black Forest with Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation on March 2. Call (0611) 143-548-9830 or 9801.

CANCELED