Sports shorts – July, 2018

X-Box Tourney

The Warrior Zone invites service members to compete in a Madden 18 X-Box Tournament from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Entry is free. Call (0611) 143-9816 for details.

Get Golf Ready

Discover the game of golf through a series of beginner-friendly lessons at the Rheinblick Golf Course. The next session, costing $99 for five lessons, starts Aug. 6.

Youth ages 7 to 17 can learn the game during the PGA Sports Academy, which is $50 for four sessions. Call (0611) 143-548-5485 or 5486 for details.

Friday Night Fun

Unwind after the work week during Friday Night Scrambles Aug. 3, 17 and 31 at the Rheinblick Golf Course. Shotgun start is at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for Rheinblick Golf Course members, $20 for non-member U.S. ID cardholders and $35 for non-ID cardholders. Register up to a week in advance by calling (0611) 143-548-5485.

Hunting course

Outdoor Recreation offers a U.S. Forces German Hunting Course from Aug. 7 to Oct. 27. Successful course completion gives participants the right to purchase a German hunting license. Stop by the fitness center or call (0611) 143-548-9801 for details.

Youth rock climbing

Free rock climbing for CYS-registered middle and high school age youth is scheduled for Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, weather permitting, at the fitness center. Contact the Teen Center at (0611) 143-548-9341 for more information.

EFMP Bowling

Every second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center, the Exceptional Family Member Program sponsors a free bowling night for Soldiers, civilians and retirees with Family members who have special needs. Call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 for details.

Recreational Shooting

Recreational Shooting at the Wackernheim Range is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Firearms are available for rent. Call (0611) 143-548-9801.

CYS Fall Sports

Parents can register their children through Aug. 10 at Parent Central Services, Bldg. 1213 on Clay Kaserne, for CYS fall sports.