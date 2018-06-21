Sports shorts – Juni, 2018

Rheinblick Open

Rheinblick Golf Course invites individuals to compete in the 36-hole, stroke-play Rheinblick Open July 28 and 29. Tee time will be at 8 a.m. both days.

The event includes a dinner, putting contest, open mic night and prize drawing for all registered players on Friday evening, July 27.

The cost is $100 for Rheinblick and Rhein-Main members, $100 plus applicable green fees for all others. Registration and payment deadline is July 23. Call (0611) 143-548-5485.

Fishing Course

Learn what is needed to purchase a German Fishing License and successfully fish while in Germany during Outdoor Recreation’s U.S. Forces German Fishing Course on July 26 to 29.

The cost is $75 for ages 16 and above, $25 for ages 10 to 15 (minimum age is 10). Call (0611) 143-548-9830 or 9801.

Friday Night Scrambles

Unwind after the work week with a little friendly competition on the greens during Friday Night Scrambles on July 13 and 20 at the Rheinblick Golf Course.

The shotgun start will be at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for Rheinblick Golf Course members, $20 for non-member U.S. ID cardholders and $35 for non ID cardholders. Register up to a week in advance. Call (0611) 143-548-5485.

Functional Fitness Throwdown

The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center will hold a Star Spangled Banner Functional Fitness Throwdown on July 7 starting at 10:30 a.m. Events will include an Olympic barbell lift ladder, chipper workout and a surprise event to be revealed on the day of the competition. Cost is $50 including the entry fee and a commemorative T-shirt. Call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Boot Camp

Fitness enthusiasts who want to get into a routine of regular exercise will want to sign up for Boot Camp, which runs from July 23 to Aug. 30 at the fitness center. Get hands-on, professional guidance on ways to lose body fat, improve cardiovascular efficiency, increase strength and help establish a regular exercise routine.

Nutritional seminars will also be provided. Fitness assessments will be held July 23. Cost is $159 per person. Register at the fitness center.

