Sports shorts – March, 2018

Freedom Run

Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the Andrews Federal Credit Union Freedom Run at 10 a.m. April 14 at the Fitness Center. The event will feature a 10-mile run, 5-kilometer walk and a children’s run. Register for the 10-miler at the fitness center.

Boot camp

Professionals at the Fitness Center are available April 2 to May 15 during boot camp to guide fitness enthusiasts into a routine of regular exercise. Cost is $159 for the six-week program. Call (0611) 143-548-9830 for details.

Team with the Masters

The 18-hole, stroke play Team with the Masters Tournament will be April 7 at Wiesbaden’s Rheinblick Golf Course. This event is open to all eligible patrons with a verifiable golf handicap.

Each player will blind draw a partner from the top 40 and ties from the Master’s Golf Tournament held at the Augusta National Golf Club. Cost is $25 for Rheinblick and Rhein-Main members; all others pay $25 plus applicable tournament green fee. Call (0611) 143-548-5485 for more information.

Yoga and beer

In recognition of the April 6 National Beer Day in Germany, sign up for an all-levels yoga class at 6 p.m. followed by a beer cool down after the class. Cost is $20 per person or $35 for couples. Register at the Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center.

Shooting competitions

Outdoor Recreation and the Hunting, Fishing and Sports Shooting Program will host shooting events throughout the year to ensure participants stay compliant with regulations to retain their Sport Shooting Certifications and to support the local hunting community.

The Ehrenscheibe Sport Shooting Competitions include rifle and pistol categories. The next event will be from noon to 2 p.m. April 21. Call (0611) 143-548-9801 for details.

Recreational shooting

Outdoor Recreation will host recreational shooting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 at the Wackernheim Range. Firearms will be available for rent. Ranges include handgun plus 100-, 200- and 300-meter rifle. Sign up at the Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center.

PGA Sports Academy

Youth ages 7 to 17 are invited to learn golf during PGA Sports Academy golf lessons at the Rheinblick Golf Course. The next session will begin April 21. Call (0611) 143-548-5485 to register or for more information.

Get Golf Ready

Discover the game of golf and learn to love it for life through a series of beginner-friendly lessons. Meet new people in a casual golf setting and enjoy the outdoors while enhancing your overall health and fitness. This series of five lessons will teach the fundamentals of the golf swing, short game and putting, along with etiquette and rules. Sessions will start April 23. Cost is $99 for the five lessons. Call (0611) 143-548-5485.

Fitness container

Groups of three or more Soldiers have the opportunity to use the Functional Fitness Training container and fitness contents during non-Army Physical Fitness Training hours. One individual of the group will be responsible for signing for the key and contents, ensuring the area is properly policed and for promptly returning the key when training is complete. Upon return of the key, a complete inventory will take place to ensure accountability of items.

During APFT hours (5 to 8 a.m.) Monday to Friday a staff member will be available to assist with use of the container and its contents.

