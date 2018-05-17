Sports shorts – May, 2018

Memorial Day Murph date change

Please note, the date has been changed on this annual functional fitness competition. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 19. The event will include a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another one-mile run — all while wearing a 20-lb. vest or body armor. The workout can be modified. The cost is $20. Register by May 18 at the Sports Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Spin-A-Thon

Six indoor cycling instructors will be on hand at the fitness center for an hour each to take participants up hills, on straight-aways, sprints and through various other cycling movements during the Spin-A-Thon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23. The event will feature giveaways, T-shirts and bragging rights. The winner will receive an FMWR-sponsored trip. Cost is $20 per person; couples pay $35. Call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Friday night scramble

Unwind after the work week with a little friendly competition at the Rheinblick Golf Course during a Friday night scramble on June 1, 15 or 29 – starting at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for Rheinblick Golf Course members, $20 for non-member ID cardholders, or $35 for non-ID cardholders. Call (0611) 143-548-5486 for more information.

Powerlifting challenge

The fitness center will host a King and Queen of the Gym Powerlifting Challenge on June 16 starting at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $25. Visit www.usapowerlifting.com for the official rules. Register at the fitness center or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Skydiving with Outdoor Rec

Enjoy a tandem jump with the skydiving experts in Bitburg. Cost is $299—or $49 to just tag along, but not jump. Call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Two Person Better Ball

Make your own two person team and play your own ball through 18 holes of golf in the Rheinblick Golf Course’s Two Person Better Ball Tournament June 23. Then take the better score for each hole. Cost is $25 for Rheinblick and Rhein-Main members; all others pay $25 plus the applicable greens fee. Register by June 18. Call (0611) 143-548-5485.

