Sports shorts – November, 2017

New fitness program prices

The Fitness Center rolled out new pricing, beginning Nov. 1:

Standard fitness classes

A single class is $5 (formerly $4) and 10 classes are $40 (formerly $30).

This includes Zumba, Body Tone, Spin/Cycle, Power Pump, Kickboxing, Booty Barre, Power Hour, Total Body Express and Barre-Piloxing.

Monthly passes

$80 – Good for normal and specialty classes.

Specialty classes

$6; 10-class pass $50

This includes Functional Fitness, Yoga, Pilates and Martial Arts.

Personal training

One session $50; five sessions $225; 10 sessions $400.

Personal training sessions include an initial consultation to design an individualized workout regimen.

Group personal training

Five sessions, $140 per person.

Group sessions will be with one to three other people. Each session is 60 minutes, and the workout is tailored to the overall needs of the group.

Customers may still use passes purchased before Nov. 1, even on specialty classes, until they run out. Already purchased passes will be valid for 12 months.

School Break Bowling Special

Students who purchase more than $5 worth of food at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center during school break — Dec. 18 to 22 — get to bowl two games for free with free shoe rental from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free games are valid on the day of food purchase with receipt.

Martial Arts Classes

Learn self-defense techniques and more during ongoing martial arts classes at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Classes are from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and cost $8 per class. For more information, call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Turkey Trot 5k

Enjoy some family time and work on your overall conditioning during the Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 18. Paricipants will have the chance to win a frozen turkey. Optional cost of $10 for a T-shirt and a race bib. Free without T-shirt and bib.

Body Tone

Get in shape or stay in shape with a weekly Body Tone class at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center.

