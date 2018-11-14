Sports shorts – November, 2018

10k Turkey Trot

Work off a few pounds during the 10k Turkey Trot walk/run at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 starting at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Participants will have a chance to win a frozen turkey. Participation is free — or pay $5 for an event-themed T-shirt. Call (0611) 143-548-9830 for more information.

CYS winter sports

Enroll through Nov. 16 for Child and Youth Services winter season sports. The season will run from December to March with sports including basketball, cheer, wrestling, dodgeball and bowling. Register at Parent Central Services or call (0611) 143-548-9356.

NFL Sundays at the Vault

Watch the action unfold at the Vault Club and Casino during NFL Sundays. Bring your friends with groups of four getting one free pizza with the purchase of a beverage. Also win prizes during the Halftime Trivia Contest. Call (0611) 143-548-9410 for more information.

Engelberg Express

Go skiing or snowboarding in Engelberg, Switzerland, with Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Nov. 24. Cost is $129 for adults, $99 for ages 15 and under, including free use of ski or snowboard gear. Register by Nov. 18.

Spin and body shred

The fitness center hosts a “Drop the Turkey: Spin and Body Shred” event from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Participants will have the opportunity to burn off that gravy, mashed potatoes and turkey in this intense and strenuous 90-minute training session with a professional fitness instructor. Cost is $8 per person or $14 per couple. Call (0611) 143-548-9830.