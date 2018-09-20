Sports shorts – September, 2018

Fitness Resolution Day

Enjoy a wide range of free classes, pick up nutrition tips and more during the Find Your Inspiration Fitness Resolution Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center.

Lighting maintenance

Sections of the fitness center will be temporarily closed off Oct. 1 to 12 while new LED lighting is installed. This will affect parts of the cardio/FFT and weight areas. Fitness center hours will remain the same.

NFL London trip

Join Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation for a trip to London Oct. 19 to 22, including a live NFL football game featuring the Tennessee Titans versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Cost is $589 per adult, $439 for children up to age 11. Register at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Boot Camp Basic

Boot Camp Basic offers participants the necessary foundation to build their bodies with strength conditioning, mobility and the tools to tackle future strenuous boot camp fitness classes offered by the Wiesbaden fitness facility. Training sessions are three weeks long, semi-strenuous and involve training that will be held in an outside/indoor environment for 60 minutes at a time. Training days are Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 1. Participants must meet with a trainer on Sept. 28 for a fitness assessment. Cost is $80 per person. Call (0611) 143-548-9830 for more information.

CYS Winter Sports

Enroll through Nov. 16 for Child and Youth Services winter season sports. The season will run from December to March with sports including basketball, cheer, wrestling, dodgeball and bowling. Register at Parent Central Services or call (0611) 143-548-9356.

Recreational shooting

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation hosts recreational shooting at the Wackernheim Range on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Firearms are available for rent. Call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Self-defense classes

Introductory and advanced self-defense classes will be held at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center on Oct. 6 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The classes will be taught by Bob and Alicia Karnes, head instructors of the Golden Sage Martial Arts at the fitness center. Cost is $20 per individual or $35 per couple. Sign up at the fitness center or call (0611) 143-548-9830.