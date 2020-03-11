Sports & travel

Biggest Loser

The Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center holds Wiesbaden’s Biggest Loser from April 6 to May 27. Sessions are from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Change your life during this eight-week-long fitness program. Cost is $219. Sign up at the fitness center.

Team with the Masters

Rheinblick Golf Course holds an 18-hole, two-person scramble event at 9 a.m. April 11. Scores from the Augusta Masters Tournament will be combined with local players’ scores to determine the winners. Sign up at the Rheinblick Pro Shop.

AFCU Freedom Run

The Wiesbaden Sports and Fitness Center hosts the Ninth Annual Andrews Federal Credit Union Freedom Run at 9 a.m. April 18. The event will feature a 10-miler, 5-kilometer run and a 1-mile children’s run. All of the runs are free. The 10-miler is an official Army Europe 10-Miler qualifying race. Visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com to download the registration form and submit to the fitness center.

Youth Golf Academy

Juniors, ages 7-17, are invited to learn the game of golf during the Rheinblick Golf Course’s Youth Golf Academy. Sessions are held from April to September – youths can sign up for four sessions ($50) or the full season ($150). Call (0611) 143-548-5485 or stop by the Pro Shop for more information.

Trip to Keukenhof

Join Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation for a trip to the Netherlands April 25-26. The trip includes a visit to Keukenhof Gardens, a cheese factory and a three-hour guided tour of Den Haag and Scheveningen. Cost is $349 for adults, $329 for children ages 15 and under. Stop by the new Outdoor Recreation Center in Building 3400 on Clay North to register.

Explore Limburg

Army Community Service’s Relocation Readiness Program invites community members to join them on a train visit to the picturesque Lahn River town of Limburg on April 23. Bring Euros for public transportation, shopping and dining. Call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 to register.

Recreational shooting

Community members will have another opportunity for some time on the range April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Recreational shooting is held at the McCully Range in Wackernheim with firearms available for rent on site. Call Outdoor Recreation at (0611) 143-548-9801 or 9830 to register.

Get Golf Ready

Discover the game of golf during the Rheinblick Golf Course’s five-lesson program, Get Golf Ready. Sessions are throughout the summer with the next one on April 20-24. Cost is $99. Stop by the golf course or call (0611) 143-548-5485.

Martial arts classes

Learn self-defense techniques during Golden Sage Martial Arts classes at the fitness center Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $8 per class. For more information visit www.bob-karnes-golden-sage.com or call the fitness center at (0611) 143-548-9830.