Sports & travel

Fitness Resolution

Take part in free workout sessions during the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center’s Fitness Resolution Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Pick up tips from the Army Wellness Center, try a protein shake, sample a chair massage or speak to a personal trainer.

Take off with BOSS

Wiesbaden’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program has several outings planned for January 2020. On Jan. 4, join BOSS for a trip to a local ice skating rink. On Jan. 11 BOSS heads to a local Go-Cart track. Laser Tag is on the schedule for Jan. 25. BOSS also hosts free movie nights, video game nights and board game nights at the Warrior Zone. Stop by the Warrior Zone in Bldg. 1214 on Clay Kaserne or call (0611) 143-548-9816 for details.

Fishing course

Learn what you need to know to purchase your German Fishing License during Outdoor Recreation’s U.S. Forces German Fishing Course Jan. 9-12, 2020. Cost is $75 for adults and $25 for ages 10-15. Call (0611) 143-548-9830 or 9801.

Biggest Loser

Change your life during this eight-week fitness and nutrition program that runs Jan. 13, 2020 through March 3, 2020. Workout sessions are on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $199 per person. Sign up at the fitness center or call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Ski/snowboard trips

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation holds trips in 2020 to Engelberg, Switzerland, Jan. 25, Feb. 29 and March 28; and to the Black Forest Jan. 11 and Feb. 1. Register at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center.

Hunting course

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation offers a U.S. Forces German Hunting Course Jan. 28 to April 18, 2020. Cost is $250. Call (0611) 143-548-9801 for details.

Hunting and Fishing

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation offers a trip to Germany’s largest Hunting, Dog and Fishing Exhibition Jan. 30, 2020. Cost for the trip to the Dortmund exhibition is $45 for adults, $39 for children up to age 16. That includes round-trip transportation and entrance to the exhibition. Call (0611) 143-548-9830 or 9801.

Youth Rock Climbing

Middle School and High School age students are invited to get in some rock climbing on Fridays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (weather permitting). All skill levels are welcome. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services. Call (0611) 143-548-9341 to confirm attendance.