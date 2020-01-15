Sports & travel

Super Bowl Party

View Super Bowl LIV on one of 32 large screens at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center starting at 11 p.m. Feb. 2. The WEC Super Bowl Party will feature giveaways and prizes at halftime. There will also be a limited menu available and bowling special rates.

Ski/snowboard trips

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation holds trips to Engelberg, Switzerland, Feb. 29 and March 28; and to the Black Forest Feb. 1. Register at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center.

Youth Rock Climbing

Middle School and High School age students are invited to get in some rock climbing on Fridays from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (weather permitting). All skill levels are welcome. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services. Call (0611) 143-548-9341 to confirm attendance.

Martial arts classes

Learn self-defense techniques and more during ongoing Golden Sage Martial Arts Classes at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Classes are from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and cost $8 per class. For more information visit www.bob-karnes-golden-sage.com or call the fitness center at (0611) 143-548-9830.