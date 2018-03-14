Spring listings

Easter egg hunt and festival

Child and Youth Services offers a Kinder fest and Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Egg hunts will begin at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., as well as games, crafts and music.

Time to spring forward

Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. March 25 in Germany. Remember to set clocks ahead one hour. Daylight saving time in the U.S. began March 11.

EFMP egg hunt

The Exceptional Family Member Program will host an Easter egg hunt for children 5 and under with special needs and their siblings at 1 p.m. March 24 at the playground next to the Wiesbaden Army Lodge. Children should bring an Easter basket and come ready to meet the Easter bunny.

Spring Bazaar

U.S. ID cardholders are invited to shop for tax-free European goods at the 2018 Spring Bazaar April 20 to 22 at the Fitness Center. Spring Bazaar hours are noon to 7 p.m. April 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22. All sales are in U.S. dollars.

Spain Spring Break

Enjoy a relaxing week in Calella, Spain, March 30 to April 5. This all-inclusive trip will include round-trip transportation; five overnights in a four-star hotel with breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks; a guided tour of Barcelona; a visit to Monserrat to see the black Madonna; a visit to a sparkling wine factory; a visit to a Spanish Bodega and entrance to a medieval dinner and show. The cost is $689 for adults, $589 for children ages 13 to 17 and $489 for children up to age 2. Make reservations at the fitness center. The trip is open to U.S. ID cardholders and their guests. Call (0611)143-548-9801/9830.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)