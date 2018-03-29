Stay connected, know your resources

Information comes from all directions these days. Knowing where to go and who to call can make all the difference when moving to a new community. Everyone at USAG Wiesbaden was a newcomer at one point and can help. Remember though, unofficial information abounds on the web. Make sure you have the correct information; ensure your news comes from an official source. A few ways to ensure you know what’s going on:

Sign up for AtHoc. Soldiers and civilian employees are required to sign up for AtHoc alerts for emergency notifications. Family members are strongly encouraged to sign up, as well. AtHoc provides mass warnings via email, text or phone. For instructions on how to sign up for AtHoc, click the link at www.wiesbaden.army.mil.

Find Garrison Wiesbaden online at www.wiesbaden.army.mil. For FMWR activities, visit www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com.

Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/usagwiesbaden and www.facebook.com/WiesbadenArmyMWR.

Herald Union in print and online: The Herald Union is published monthly and distributed to offices and services across post. It is also available online. Looking for the answer to a question about USAG Wiesbaden? Try searching at www.herald-union.com. Chances are there’s a story in the archive on just that topic.

Check out photos from garrison events on Flickr: www.flickr.com/photos/wpao.

Ask the Commander: Listen to the garrison commander’s radio spot on Armed Forces Network radio. AFN (103.7 FM) will post a notice the night before on its Facebook page. Add your questions to the post to be answered on air.

CIE: Come to the Community Information Exchange, another forum to learn about community events, and ask questions of garrison leaders. The CIE is held most months and includes information from the schools, health clinic, garrison directorates, FMWR and more. If you miss the event, slides are always available on the USAG Wiesbaden website and the Herald Union online.

Provide feedback: USAG Wiesbaden directorates always want to hear about your experiences. The garrison is here to support Soldiers and their Families. If you’ve received great service, send them kudos via the Interactive Customer Evaluation system. If your experience wasn’t so great, they want to know that, as well. Submit an ICE comment and be sure to include contact information for a response.

