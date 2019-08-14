Stay informed with variety of community resources

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

Information is key. Tune in to the following resources to stay up-to-date:

Garrison website

Find us online at home.army.mil/wiesbaden. For Family and MWR activities, visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com.

Social media

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usagwiesbaden and facebook.com/WiesbadenArmyMWR.

Herald Union

The Herald Union is published monthly and distributed to offices and services across post, such as the Exchange, Commissary, fitness center, library, welcome center and shoppette.

It is also available online at herald-union.com. It can be helpful to search the site for specific information when needed. Chances are there is a story in the archive on just that topic.

Photos

Check out photos from garrison events at dvidshub.net/usagw and flickr.com/photos/wpao.

AFN

Listen to American Forces Network on 103.7 FM to learn about various garrison services and activities.

CIE

Come to the Community Information Exchange, another forum to learn about community events, and ask questions of garrison leaders. Times and dates are announced on Facebook and the Herald Union page. The CIE includes information from the schools, health clinic, garrison directorates, FMWR and more. The latest slides are always available on the garrison website, home.army.mil/wiesbaden, click the “My Wiesbaden” tab at the top, then “News and Info.”

Commander’s hotline

The Commander’s Hotline is for Wiesbaden military community members to voice their opinions, suggestions, issues, complaints and recommendations.

Go to home.army.mil/wiesbaden and click on Commander’s Hotline.

Feedback

USAG Wiesbaden directorates want to hear about their customers’ experiences. Via the Interactive Customer Evaluation system, feedback can be provided to garrison services. When contact information is included customers will receive a response.